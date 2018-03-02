Payment of customs duties and taxes

For the importation of goods to Norway, it is the declared consignee who is responsible for the payment of customs duties, taxes and fees. Before Norwegian Customs can release the goods and the consignee can start using them, the customs duties, taxes and fees must be paid or reported.

You can pay customs duties, taxes and fees at all the customs offices that perform clearance services.

The relevant forms of payment are

debit cards

credit cards

cash

cheque or bank draft

Import value added tax for registered entities subject to value added tax

Registered entities subject to value added tax shall report import value added tax in their VAT return.

Customs credit

You can apply to the Norwegian Tax Administration for customs credit, so that you can avoid settlement on site. Use of customs credit is a more favourable payment scheme for the declared consignee than cash payment.

Daily settlement

Shipping agents can apply to the Norwegian Tax Administration for permission to perform a collective settlement of all the customs declarations that have been submitted during the course of a day. This is called daily settlement. Daily settlement can only be granted to shipping agents who clear goods on behalf of others.

© Norwegian Customs / #Norway Today