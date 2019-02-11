The petrol price is 60% taxes & fees

A Petrol price of NOK 15.93/l equates to 9.52 in taxes

60 litres of petrol costs NOK 955.80 at Circle-K in Norway. 570.96 of this goes to taxes and fees. Which means that just about 60% of the bill comes from taxes and fees.





The Canadian Petrol station chain, Circle-K, has lowered its advised price for E95 (regular, unleaded) to NOK15.93 per litre. Cirkle-K is by no means the cheapest on average in Norway, continuing their legacy from using the brand name Statoil.

Out of a fuel price of NOK 15.93 per litre, NOK 9.52 goes directly into the Norwegian state coffers. This means that the taxes and fees amount to 59.7 per cent of the total price. Without the fees, petrol would cost the consumer NOK 6.41. Including Value Added Tax (VAT), it would cost NOK 8.02/litre.

With an average consumption of 0.06 litres, it costs 0.96 NOK to drive 1 kilometre. For every kilometre, it costs NOK 0.31 in road usage fees and NOK 0.07 in CO 2 tax for regular unleaded petrol.

With a mileage of 16,000 km per year, the total fuel cost will be NOK 15 293. Out of this, NOK 4,963 goes to road usage fees, NOK 1 114 to CO 2 tax and NOK 3 059 to VAT. The petrol itself costs NOK 6 157 from the station.

Cost NOK % Price NOK/km Yearly Road Use 5.17 32.5 310.20 0.31 4 963 CO 2 1.16 7.3 69.60 0.07 1 114 VAT 3.19 20.0 191.16 0.19 3 059 Petrol 6.41 40.3 384.84 0.38 6 157 + VAT 9.60 60.3 576.00 0.58 9 216 Fees 9.52 59.7 570.96 0.57 9 135 Total 15.93 100 955.80 0.96 15 293





