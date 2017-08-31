Quite typically your party

Quite typically of your party

Nearly every third SV voter lives in a household with more than NOK 1 million in total income. The proportion of self-employed persons is greater in the Green Party than in the Conservatives or the Liberals.

There are two of the findings in a combined survey of voter types that Ipsos has performed on behalf of NTB’s subsidiary Nyhetsgrafikk (News Graphics).

The survey shows that the proportion of female voters is highest in the Labour Party (Ap) with 60 per cent, followed by Christian Democrats (Krf) with 58 and Socialist Party (SV) with 57 per cent. The most male-dominated parties are Progress Party (Frp) and the Green Party (MDG), where 73 and 67 per cent of the voters are men, respectively.

Oldest in the centre

More than half the voters of the Liberals, Red, SV and MDG are under 40 years old. The largest concentration of elderly voters is found in the KrF, where 36 per cent of the respondents are over 60 years old. In second place follows the Centre Party, where one third are 60 or older.

The average age of voters is highest in Sp, KrF and Frp with 51.6 years. The lowest is the MDG and Liberals with 41.8 years.

Divorced in Frp

Divorce statistics are topped by Frp, where 13 per cent state to be divorced or separated. This is lowest in KrF, at 4 per cent.

The proportion of married voters is highest in KrF with 65 per cent, while SV and Red have the most cohabitants, with 27 and 29 per cent respectively. The proportion of unmarried is highest in the MDG at 40 per cent.

The proportion of families with several children is also the largest in the KrF, where 13 per cent indicate that the household has three or more children living at home. The lowest is for Red, where 3 only per cent of the voters have three or more children.

Self employed in MDG

Surprisingly, it is perhaps surprising that the proportion of self-employed persons is highest in MDG by 18 per cent, although Frp is hot on their heels with 17 and the Centre Party at 16. In the Liberals Party, the percentage of self-employed is 13 per cent, while Ap has the lowest representation – only 5 per cent.

The proportion of public employees is highest in SV, where 62 per cent state that they work for the state or in a municipality. For Ap, the figure is 50 per cent, while the proportion is only 19 per cent among the Frp voters.

Part-time in KrF

The proportion of full-time employees is highest in Red with 65 per cent, followed by the Conservatives by 54 per cent. KrF has the largest share of part-time employees by 23 per cent, followed by AP and SV, both of whom have 17.

Labour has the largest proportion of unskilled workers by 19 per cent, closely followed by MDG by 18 per cent. Skilled workers are found the most of in Frp and Sp, with 43 and 41 per cent respectively.

Education

The proportion of voters with university or college education at higher level is highest in SV and Liberals with 39 per cent. KrF and MDG voters also have a higher proportion of highly educated voters than the Conservatives.

The lowest percentage of higher education can be found in the Frp and the Centre Party, where 10 and 17 per cent respectively have a university or college education or similar higher education.

The Frp voters have a higher proportion of low educated than other parties. 7 per cent state that they only have primary education, and 45 per cent do not have education after high school. Sp and Ap follow with 39 and 37 per cent respectively.

Richest in the Conservative Party

The proportion of wealthiest voters we find in the Conservatives and Liberals, where 14 and 12 per cent say that the household has a gross income of more than NOK 1.5 million a year.

However, when asked about income of between 1 and 1.5 million kroner, the proportion is higher in SV (28 per cent) than in Høyre (26 per cent). The voters with the highest proportion of low-paid workers can be found in the MDG, where 16 per cent indicate total household income of between NOK 200,000 and 300,000.

Geography

Distributed by geography, the proportion of voters from northern Norway is highest in SV by 19 per cent and lowest in the Conservatives with 6 per cent. With a share of 20 per cent, the Center Party has a good grip on Trøndelag and Central Norway, while Frp has the largest proportion of Western Norwegians at 29 per cent.

MDG has 51 per cent of its voters in Eastern Norway, while Red has solid concentration in Oslo – where 19 per cent of the voters reside.

The survey is based on monthly telephone interviews of 1,000 people in a nationally representative range from January to June.

