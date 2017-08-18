Record number of homes for sale in Oslo

Record number of homes for sale – More than 900 views in Oslo this weekend

Not since 2010 there have been as many homes for sale as it is at present. This weekend there will be arranged 942 views on second hand residences in Oslo alone.

– This weekend is particularly busy, not in the least because the school year is starting next week. People are ready to think ahead, and many are ready to move, says Manager in Privatmegleren, Grethe Wittenberg Meier, to Aftenposten.

At Privatmegleren there are about 30 per cent more homes available for sale than it was at the same time last year. They have not had so many second hand residences for sale since 2010. According to Finn.no there are 942 views conducted on second hand homes in Oslo this weekend. Adding developments the total number on display this weekend is in excess of 2.100.

– We must go back to 2010 in order to find a similar level in the housing market. In Oslo there are about 2,800 homes available for sale, which is equal to 2010, says Managing Director of Real Estate Norway, Christian Dreyer, to NTB. He points out that the level was nearly as high in 2013. On a national basis, there are around 16,400 residences for sale as of Friday morning.

Falling prices

– Those who are buying a home are lucky because they have a lot to choose between. Buyers have increased power and an opportunity to make a bargain, says Meier.

Norwegian residence prices fell by 0.7 per cent in June and by 0.2 per cent in July, according to Real Estate Norway’s (Eiendom Norge) price statistics. The figures are adjusted to seasonal variations. The price bonanza on housing therefore seems to be over, but it does not look to be a bursting balloon, yet.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today