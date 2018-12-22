Record year for postal parcels says PostNord

It has been a record year so far for parcel shipments in PostNord, especially at Christmas. The company points to increased e-commerce as a main reason for the increase.

This year, 20 per cent more parcels were sent by PostNord than last year, NRK Sogn og Fjordane writes.

– There has been relatively strong growth in the Christmas traffic. This is measured against a 20 per cent increase compared to 2017, which was a record year in itself, says Communications Director in PostNord, Ole Hagen.

At PostNord, they began to notice the increase already four weeks before Christmas, and the company has deployed everything they possess of crews to get through the hectic period.

In addition to trading phenomena such as Black Friday, Black Week and Cyber Monday, Hagen believes that increased online shopping as such is the reason for the record year.

– I think consumers perceive that it is easier to perform e-commerce now than it used to be. It is easily accessible, you can shop 24/7, 7 days a week. People can compare prices and see what others think about the same product, he elaborates.

The Norwegian Postal Service (Posten Norge) also reports of a sharp increase. They say that there are still more parcels, but fewer letters sent.

– We have got the parcels dispatched on time and without special operational challenges. The amount of letters goes down, but the number of parcels is increasing – especially after Black Friday. The challenge in the weeks after Black Friday is that it will be very cramped in Post in Store, says Press Manager in Posten Norge, John Eckhoff.

