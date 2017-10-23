Søviknes reported incorrect Goliath figures to the Parliament

Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Terje Søviknes, reported incorrect information to the Parliament about when the Goliat oil field will be renderable. He blames the operator ENI for this.

According to the oil newspaper Upstream, Søviknes (Progress Party) earlier this autumn was asked by Heikki Eidsvoll Holmås (Socialists) about when Goliat will be renderable.

On October 10, the minister replied that the expenses will be repaid by 2019/2020. Later, the ministry has admitted that the figures were incorrect.

– I based my response on the figures the ministry obtained from the operator. This is commonplace as it is the operator who possess the details and the most up-to-date information regarding the project, says Søviknes in a comment on NTB.

He stated that the company had since reported that they reported the wrong year to the ministry.

– The actual year is 2022 – ie two years later. As soon as we became aware of the mistake made by the company, we issued an updated letter to the Parliament with the correct information, the minister states.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today