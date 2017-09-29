Seven out of ten will spend the autumn holidays out in nature

Autumn holidays bring out a longing for experiences of nature if one believes a new Ipsos survey.

Almost seven out of ten want to go out in nature during the autumn holidays, according to the survey that Ispos have done on behalf of Norwegian Outdoor Life.

‘To seek outdoor experiences is an important part of Norwegian holiday culture, which is still strong,’ said the Secretary General of Norwegian Outdoor Life, Lasse Heimdal.

Charges the batteries

Heimdal pointed out that many, many people spend a lot of time sitting in front of screens indoors.

‘Getting out into the fresh air is a much needed break. In many ways, nature works as a respite room where you can charge the batteries’, he said.

It is especially adults aged 40 and over who plan on having natural experiences during their vacation. In the age group 40-59, three out of four said that they are going out into nature. The same applied to those of 60 years and over.

‘Perhaps nature is valued even more with age. But we see that autumn outdoor activities are also very much in the wind among young people. For example, picking mushrooms, and making use of other wild plants is one of the trendiest things one can do now’, said Heimdal.

Separated into two camps

Norway is divided into two camps during the autumn holiday. Eight counties, including Akershus, Aust-Agder, Buskerud, Oslo, Oppland, Vestfold and Østfold, have autumn holidays in week 40, i.e. from the 2nd to the 6th of October. The three northernmost counties shorten the autumn holiday to include only Thursday and Friday of that week.

The rest of the country, Hedmark, Hordaland, Møre og Romsdal, Trøndelag, Rogaland, Sogn and Fjordane and Telemark, take autumn holiday in week 41, from the 9th to the 13th of October.

