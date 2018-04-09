Six out of ten wish to move aid funds to Norwegian health care

Six out of ten think Norway should spend more on health and care than we do now. Funds would primarily be obtained from the aid budget and from the oil and energy sector.

This was shown in results NTB news received from this year’s health barometer from Kantar TNS. Norway currently uses around 10.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) on health. Norway bases the average on what other OECD countries use, but many believe we should be above average.

Approximately 60% of respondents believe we spend too little on health and care today. 31% we think we use the correct amount of money, while only 2% think we spend too much.

Those who want to spend more of the GDP on health were asked what sectors they wanted to collect the money from.

37% said they want to reduce the amount for development aid, 30% would take money from oil and energy initiatives, and 23% want cuts in funds spent on immigration and integration. 18% would make cuts in sports and culture.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today