Sleep Medications increases the risk of hip fractures

A new study shows that tranquilizers increase the risk of hip fractures for older people.

– Such drugs can lead to shaky legs , and therefore a greater risk to fall and thereby incurring a hip fracture, says Anette Hylén Ranhoff, professor of geriatrics at the University of Bergen, told NRK.

She has led the study that looks at the connection between hip fractures and use of prescription medication, and has concluded that 63 percent of hip fracture patients had taken medication that seemed to dope them when they fell.

– We also saw that patients who had started on sleep medications recently, had a higher risk than patients who had used them for a long time, says Ranhoff.

The study was done among 250 hip fracture patients og 65 years or more at the Diakonhjemmet hospital.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today