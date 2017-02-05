Sleeping disorders can lead to asthma

A new study shows that sleeping disorders can, over time, lead to asthma. “Our study shows that people with insomnia have a much greater risk of developing asthma, compared with those without sleeping problems”, says Ben Brumpton, researcher at NTNU to NRK news.

Millions of people suffer from asthma. Also obesity, smoking, air pollution and depression have been associated with asthma, according to NRK news. “We found that those with chronic sleep problems are most at risk for asthma, which suggests that insomnia may be a factor”, says Ben Brumpton.

The results of the study are new to the Norwegian Asthma and Allergy Association. “We know that there are risk factors for those with asthma when it comes to sleeping disorders, but that just poor sleep leads to the development of the disease is new”, says Anna Bistrup, advisor of the Association. “It is important to continue research on this so we can prevent the development of asthma”.

According to the head of the Haukeland University Hospital, Sverre Lehmann, insomnia is one of the two most common sleep disorders in Norway, along with sleep apnea. “Insomnia is defined as poor or little sleep. In the case of severe lack of sleep by one of those sleep disorders, studies found a connection with the cardiovascular disease and increased mortality”, says Lehmann.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today