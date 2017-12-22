Smuggled marijuana in Trøndelag

Attempted to Smuggle marijuana into Trøndelag

A man from Sør-Trøndelag was caught with nearly 2.7 kilograms of marijuana during a customs control at E-14 in Hegra in Nord-Trøndelag. The relatively small seizure will probably lead to a prison sentence of less than 12 months.

Customs discovered drugs when they checked his car around midnight on December 18th. The man (22) had even attached bags of drugs to his body. he customs then halted the check in lieu of assistance from the police. Customs and police officers found several bags containing marijuana, a minor amount of amphetamine and NOK 23,000 inside the car. Possessing more than NOK 20,000 in cash is punishable by Norwegian law, if you don’t declare the amount to customs.

The Trøndelag police district took over responsibility over the suspect, drugs and further investigation after customs control.

Norway has recently decided to decriminalize the use of drugs, but import is still illegal.

© Tollvesen.no / Norway Today