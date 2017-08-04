People from Sogn og Fjordane work the longest, according to numbers from NAV

– People in Sogn og Fjordane works on average 13.3 years after the age of 50, which constitutes a relatively clear first place among the counties in the country, says press officer at NAV in Sogn og Fjordane, Frode Henden.

He believes it is impressive considering the industry structure in the county, with a mainly agricultural and small industry based economy and where the population has less education than the national average for the age group.

Facilitation

– This ought to drag the retirement age in the county down, but instead we are still at the top, says Henden, who commends local companies for facilitating for older labourers.

– This is obviously very positive and completely in line with the pension reform and the objectives of the IA agreement. Better health and gradual higher education levels for those who are above 50 years of age will probably contribute to even better numbers in the years to come, he believes.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today