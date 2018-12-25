Statnett has found gross violations of the Workers Act

Statnett has revealed gross violations of the Workers Act by a subcontractor.

There has been a breach of the wage and working conditions of a subcontractor to ABB on one of Statnett’s projects. The condition is reported to the police.

ABB has assumed the responsibility for clearing up the issue, according to a press release from Statnett:

“Workers have received wages according to the Norwegian tariff, but have been required repayment of large parts of them when they have visited their home country during free periods or holidays. Workers have also told about threats and sanctions if they have not adhered to this. Nor have the workers, allegedly, received payslips or other documentation regarding their salary.

– This is completely unacceptable. Obviously, we assume that all our suppliers ensure that Norwegian law and our contracts are followed, also by their subcontractors, Statnett CEO Håkon Borgen comments.

Statnett has received assurance from ABB that illegal money transfers will be repaid and that the contract with the subcontractor will be terminated.

– This is the third time in recent years that we reveal gross violations of the requirements for pay and working conditions of subcontractors to major international companies. It is very serious and an untenable situation, Borgen concludes.

