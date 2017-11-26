Swedish men will test contraceptive ‘p-ointment’

Next year, an international study of a contraceptive ointment for men will begin. The ointment will be tested on, amongst others, Swedish men.

The ointment contains a combination of testosterone, and a progesterone-like hormone. In a minor study, the ointment led to 89% of the men who participated having less than one million sperm per millilitre of release, which is far below the

normal amount.

Sperm production is restored relatively quickly after ending treatment with the ointment.

In the initial study, the most common side effects were skin irritation, acne, weight gain, swelling of the lymph nodes, and mood swings.

However, researchers didn’t find that the ointment affected blood pressure or the prostate gland. The testing of the p-ointment will begin in the new year, and last for approximately two years.

Kristina Gemzell Danielsson, professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at the Karolinska Institute, told Dagens Nyheter newspaper that researchers will work with 20 to 50 heterosexual couplesof fertile age.

‘It is important that we meet both the women and the men, and that they understand that this is the first time we will test a cream as a contraceptive. We have previously seen that it effectively inhibits sperm production, but we don’t yet know how it works in actual practice’, she said.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today