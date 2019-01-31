Three out of ten plan to eat less red meat

Reduced consumption of red meat is predicted to be one of the year’s largest food trends. Yet only 29% in Norway responded that they have plans for meat reduction.

Sentio Research Norway have conducted a survey commissioned by Nationen newspaper and asked the question, “The World Health Organization warns against eating too much red meat. Are you planning to reduce your red meat intake in 2019?”

Among the representative selection, as many as 67% say that they do not plan to eat less red meat, even as trendy it has become. 29% said they have plans to cut intake.

Men in rural areas are the ones who have the least plans to cut down on meat eating, while women in Oslo are at the other end of the scale.

Senior researcher, Egil Petter Stræte, of Ruralis, stated that it is nevertheless super-trendy to reduce meat intake and pointed out that people in the cities are more likely to follow trends. In addition to the fact that it has long been noted that it is good for health, it has now been hung on two new points.

“The latest trend is that a reduction in consumption of red meat is good with regard to greenhouse gas emissions and thus positive with regard to climate change” said Stræte.

“The third point is that from a global equalisation perspective, which is about the distribution of goods in the world, that consumers will reduce meat consumption in solidarity with other countries” he said.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today