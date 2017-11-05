Women at the head of Small Farmers Union

Ann Merete Furuberg at the National Assembly in the Norwegian Farmers and Small Farmers Union. The candidates for the leadership: Ragnhild B. Elvestad (left) and Elin Bergerud (right).

Posted By: Pieter Wijnen 5. November 2017

Three women at the head of Small Farmers Union

The Norwegian Farmers and Small Farmers Union elected three women as their front figures on Sunday.

 

Ann Merete Furuberg (62) was re-elected as chairwoman for another year. She was first elected as leader in 2010.

Additionally Elin Bergerud from Buskerud has been elected political deputy for one year, while Ragnhild B. Elvestad from Troms is elected organizational deputy for one year.

The Norwegian Farmers and Small Farmers Union (Norsk Bonde- og Småbrukarlag) is a party-political independent organization that works to improve the agricultural economic and social framework conditions. The organization has about 7,000 members.

 

©  NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

