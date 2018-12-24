Tired of scraping ice off the car?

Driving a car with icy windshield can be expensive, and in the worst case, lead to loss of the driver’s license. Here are our tips on how to avoid using the ice-scrape.

All Norwegian drivers know the feeling of getting out into the cold to be met by an ice-covered car, and find out the worthless ice-scrape from the glove compartment. If you drive with icy windshields, it can be expensive if the local Yoko sees you – or worse: you run the risk of hitting something or someone.

– You must have sufficient visibility and full control of the car. A certain amount of snow and ice is tolerated, but you should be able to look both in front of and behind the car, Olav Markussen in the National Road Police (UP) tells Dinside.no.

Increased risk of seizure

Often, we read horror examples of people who have been stopped with ice-covered windows. Depending on how bad your visibility is, you can get a warning, a fine, or in the worst case, lose your driver’s license.

– We’ve seen people with just a few square centimetres of visibility through the ice. The less you see, the greater the risk of losing your driver’s license. We apply discretion in each case, Markussen explains.

But none of us wants bad visibility or breaking the law. Therefore, here we provide our nine tips on how to obtain ice-free car windows this winter – without having to scrape:

1. Garage

The safest but most expensive feature …

A heated garage is the best for the car and you avoid ice and frozen doors. But this costs a lot of money, and you have to start with a neighbour warning and building permission …

2. Woollen blanket

Old fashion trick …

An old, discarded wool blanket from Grandma works great as an ice remover. Place the blanket over the windscreen when parking and squeeze it into the doorframes on both sides. When picking up the car, pull off the blanket and pray that the windshield is free of ice. A cheap, old and well-proven trick. The drawback is that the side windows are still covered by ice …

3. Spray

Ice remover spray is available from most filling stations or your nearest car kit store. Can be used on all windows and prevents further icing. Can freeze on extra cold days …

4. Auxiliary heater

This removes ice on all the windows and at the same time heats up the engine and cockpit. The drawback is that it needs two to three hours to heat up properly …

5. Idle the car

For those who do not use the car every day …

If the car is unused for a long time in the winter, steel ice can form. This can quickly cost you your favourite ice-scrape, or broken nails.

To avoid this, you can start the car occasionally so that it heats up and removes the ice. This also charges the battery, which in turn causes the car to start more easily next time. Note! Applies to fossil fuel cars only.

6. Washer fluid

For those that are on the go …

When the ice is thinnest, you can remove it with washer fluid and the wiper blades. The heater should blow hot air, otherwise, the washer fluid will freeze again in a jiffy. You must also remember to loosen the frozen wipers first …

7. Plastic bag with hot water

The MacGyver variant …

If you fill a plastic bag with hot water, you can use it on frozen locks, doors and icy windows. Keep the bag close to the area – tilt – and the ice disappears in no time. An alternative for old cars or when you have forgotten the lock spray is to have silicone on the shopping list. Note: Do not empty the hot water on the car, it will add insult to injury …

And remember: Do not use boiling water. Then this can happen …

8. Heating coils

Ford and some others supply heating coils in both the front and rear windows. A function that is really well suited for Norwegian winter conditions. This ought to be available from even more car brands. Press the button and get rid of ice and dew. Brilliant and simple …

9. Night start

For the nocturnal …

The latest Tom Cruise movie is over, and the alarm clock is about to sound off. You can do as in point 5, let the car idle away the ice. This will provide a much thinner layer when getting up to go, and at best, the car is still free of ice and you can go straight to work. For environmental reasons, this should be the absolute last ditch effort, at least if you have a fossil fuel car.

The night start is also best suited on your own plot – under supervision …

