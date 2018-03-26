Top 10 Most Welcoming Countries for Expats

9. Vietnam

More than four in five expats describe the Vietnamese as welcoming (81%), and 73 percent find it easy to settle down in the country. “I love the friendly vibe in the city,” states an expat from South Korea about life in Ho Chi Minh, “people are mostly nice and gentle.” Despite that welcoming attitude, more than half the expats in Vietnam (51%) plan to stay up to five years at most, which is quite above the global average (35%).

10. Canada

Friendly attitude towards expats: 81%

Ease of making local friends: 43%

Expats likely to stay forever: 45%

Canadians are perceived as welcoming by 62 percent of expats in the country, or as a French expat puts it: they are “open-minded, tolerant, and benevolent”. In fact, close to three in ten expats state to be mainly friends with locals (27%), which might contribute to their ease of settling down in the country (70%). Although many expats (45%) find it likely that they will stay forever, the share of expats not yet feeling at home in the country (15%) is the highest out of the top-10 destinations.

Where Expats Feel the Most Unwelcome

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Kuwait stays firmly in last place for the fourth year in a row when it comes to the friendly attitude of the local population towards foreign residents. An expat from India reports an “increasing anti expat sentiment from locals” in the country. In fact, about half the expats in Kuwait (46%) rate the attitude of locals towards foreign residents negatively, which is nearly three times the global average (16%). Switzerland (63rd) and Austria (64th) do not shine with improved ratings either, as 30 and 35 percent, respectively, rate the attitude negatively. An Italian expat found Austrians to be “uninterested in making new friends”, while a Mexican expat describes Swiss locals as “closed and uneasy”.

About the InterNations Expat Insider 2017 Survey

For its annual Expat Insider survey, InterNations asked about 13,000 expatriates representing 166 nationalities and living in 188 countries or territories to provide information on various aspects of expat life, as well as their gender, age, and nationality. Participants were asked to rate 43 different aspects of life abroad on a scale of one to seven. The rating process emphasized the respondents’ personal satisfaction with these aspects and considered both emotional topics as well as more factual aspects with equal weight. The respondents’ ratings of the individual factors were then bundled in various combinations for a total of 16 subcategories, and their mean values were used to draw up six topical indices: Quality of Life, Ease of Settling In, Working Abroad, Family Life, Personal Finance, and Cost of Living Index. Except for the latter, all indices were further averaged in order to rank 65 expatriate destinations around the world. In 2017 the top 10 was made up by Bahrain, Costa Rica, Mexico, Taiwan, Portugal, New Zealand, Malta, Colombia, Singapore, and Spain.

For a country to be featured in the indices and consequently in the overall ranking, a sample size of at least 75 survey participants per country is required. The only exception to this is the Family Life Index, where a sample size of more than 40 respondents raising children abroad is the minimum. In 2017, 65 and 45 countries respectively met these prerequisites. In most countries the sample size exceedes 100 participants.

The survey has of course to be taken with a pinch of salt, as the number of respondents is very small, and requires that people have the resources needed to participate in it.

