Total moon eclipse and shooting stars in Norwegian skies this summer

A total moon eclipse, shooting stars and Mars an its brightest are among the astronomical events that Norwegians can look forward to this summer.

Every 16 years, the distance between Mars and Earth is at its shortest, and Mars becomes big enough in telescopes for details to be more visible.The event occurs between July and August this year. The last time it happened was in 2002 and the next time will be in 2034.

‘’Only in southern Norway, Mars will be a few degrees above the horizon, but can be seen with a good view of the south at midnight. The bright night will not be a barrier to seeing it, but the moon that is almost full at this time could hamper the light,” said Tor Aslesen, director of the Norwegian Astronomical Society.

Total Moon Eclipse

In northern Norway and Svalbard, Norwegians be able to see an Arctic solar eclipse on August 11, while in southern Norway, the total moon eclipse will be on the night between 27 and 28 July.

What happens in total moon eclipses is that the sunlight that hits the outer edges of the Earth is reflected by larger particles in the atmosphere, reflecting the light on the “backside” of the Earth. It is the red light from the sun that is thrown back on Earth so that we experience the moon as red.

More visible in southern Europe

If you are in southern Europe or even further south, both the moon eclipse and mars will be more visible.

“The red planet at its clearest and full moon can create a beautiful and slightly rare sight for the naked eye,” said Aslesen.

Some may also see shooting stars in the meteoric Perseids, which last from 12 to 13 August according to the Norwegian Astronomical Society.

