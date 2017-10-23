Total price war on candy

Several grocery chains dump the price on candy before Halloween.

According to Nettavisen, the price of sweets was reduced to NOK 7.45 per 100 gram in Coop’s low-price shops Extra and Obs! on Monday.

– There is a lot of party and fun with Halloween, and then we want to contribute with extra bargains, says communications manager in Coop, Harald Kristiansen.

It did not take long before both Rema 1000 and Kiwi joined the price war and lowered their prices to NOK 7.45 for 100 gram.

– As we have said time and time again, we never yield on price. If we find that a low price competitor lowers the price of a product, then we follow suit, says communications manager in Kiwi, Kristine Aakvaag Arvin.

According to Nettavisen, there are also candy on offer in three other Coop chains: Matkroken, Coop Prix and Coop Market. Here it is sold at NOK 8.90 per hectogram. additionally, Europris has a campaign with candy at NOK 6.90 per hectogram.

This weekend there were chaos in several Coop Mega stores as the price of candy was reduced to NOK 30 per kilo to mark the chain’s 30th anniversary.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today