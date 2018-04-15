Sp and Ap wants to remove health certificate requirements for older drivers

The Centre Party (SP) and the Labour Party (AP) believe that the requirement for a health certificate for drivers over 75 years old is both cumbersome and disrespectful.

If you wish to continue driving after the age of 75, you must undergo a health check by a doctor. Tthe Centre Party believes that it is necessary to review whether the scheme should be kept or not, according to NRK.

– There is nothing that substantiate the claim that it increases road safety, says parliamentary representative for the Centre Party, Ivar Odnes.

The party believes that the requirement is discriminatory to the elderly, pointing to that neither Denmark, Sweden nor Germany has such a requirement. Labour agrees with them.

– It’s a cumbersome system, it’s unnecessary and is perceived by many elderly people as a being disrespectful, says parliamentary representative Sverre Myrli (Labour) to NRK.

Trygg Trafikk (Safe Traffic) is skeptical

– We will ensure that older drivers who have the ability to drive, still will be allowed to do so and that those with serious problems with vision, hearing and qualitative thoughts are deprived of their driver’s license, says district manager in Hedmark Trygg Trafikk, Marianne Mittet Solbraa.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today