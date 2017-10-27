City for talent – Oslo is one of the fastest growing cities in Europe, and a city for talent. The city region constantly seeks top quality, educated and experienced people from all over the world to come and work and live here.

Norway is an egalitarian society with flat hierarchies and power structures that do not keep management and employees estranged.

Norwegians often work across hierarchies rather than imposing boundaries.

The leadership style is informal, and is based on employee freedom with responsibility. Norway also has transparent business and governmental processes. READ MORE about Why work in Oslo

Source: oslobusinessregion.no / Norway Today