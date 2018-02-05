Wide agreement to make it impossible for young people under the age of 18 to marry

There is a broad consensus that county councillors should not be allowed to permit adolescents under the age of 18 to get married.

Friday saw the consultation deadline for proposals for amendments to the Marriage Act, and a number of organizations gave their support, wrote Aftenposten newspaper.

Communication Director, Maria Brit Espinoza of the Ministry of Children and Equality said that the short-term legislative proposals will be submitted to parliament.

They were waiting for both Redd Barna, and the Senterpartiet said, Åslaug Sem-Jacobsen.

‘But if it means that this will take many weeks, maybe months, that’s not good enough,”said Sem-Jacobsen.

County councillors can presently give permission for young people between the ages of 16 and 18 to marry. In the past three years, only a very few 17 year olds have received such permission.

The ministry is also working to tighten the rules for people under the age of 18 who come to Norway already married.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today