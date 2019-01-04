Oslo offers miles and miles of cross-country ski trails, or maybe you would like to test your ice-skating or downhill skiing skills. Not enough action? Try speeding down the 2-kilometer toboggan run Korketrekkeren!

Combine winter activities with shopping, dancing, dining and culture! Oslo has more than 40 museums, and beautiful outdoor attractions such as the Akershus Fortress and Vigeland Sculpture Park. READ MORE about Winter in Oslo

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today