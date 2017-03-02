Women in Norway have fewer children

58,900 children were born in Norway in 2016, and the fertility figure dropped for the sixth consecutive year to 1.71 children per woman.

Fertility figures have declined each year since 2009, when the figure stood at 1.98. The birth surplus last year totalled 18,200,

about 100 fewer than in 2015, according to figures from Statistics Norway (SSB) presented on Thursday.

Net immigration was at 26,100 people in 2016, which meant that the population increased by 44,300 to 5,258,300.

Net immigration was highest from Eritrea, with 2,600 people. For Afghan nationals, net immigration was 2100. Meanwhile, there

was a drop in net immigration from countries in Eastern Europe. Net immigration of Polish people last year was 1,200, down from

a figure of 4,700 in 2015.

