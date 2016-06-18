Work & live in Norway

Norwegian companies are in need of qualified personnel in order to keep pace with market growth. Therefore, Norwegian businesses are eager to recruit skilled labour from all around the world.

Before moving to Norway it can always be helpful for foreign workers to gain some knowledge about their new country of residence. The following articles contain useful information about working and living in Norway as well as they provide help for the preparation before the arrival in Norway.

Source: nortrade.com / Norway Today