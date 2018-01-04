Young people lack a necessary knowledge of healthy living

Research from the University of Tromsø showed that young people who have moved from home have little knowledge of how to prepare healthy, and affordable meals.

Anne Sofie Sand, of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Tromsø, interviewed young people about what motivates them to make a lifestyle change.

She found that the young people had little knowledge, and also lacked the skills and organisational and training routines, reported Research.no.

‘It is interesting that young people have a strong motivation, and a desire to be normal. They want to establish a good lifestyle, and have a healthier diet, but they simply lack knowledge about the subject,’ said Nina Emaus, the supervisor of the study.

