10 of 19 county branches in Labour (AP) says no to impact assessment

Labour leader Jonas Gahr Støre has not got the majority of local parties on his side in their views on whether or not to study the impact of oil activities in Lofoten.

Labour’s program committee said in January yes to investigate the impact of oil operations in a small sea area south of Lofoten, but they want to protect most of Lofoten, Vesterålen and Senja.

During the annual meeting in Sør-Trøndelag Ap, Saturday, there was no real discussion of the matter, and therefore previous decision that says yes to permanent protection stands firm, reports Adresseavisen.

When 10 of the 19 county branches of AP say no, there is no majority for compromise proposal before the country congress, according to Naturvernforbundet.

This year, Akershus, Sogn og Fjordane, Buskerud, Oslo, Østfold and Finnmark all said no to an impact assessment. In addition to South Trøndelag – Oslo, More og Romsdal and Aust-Agder earlier were against the motion.

Labour leader Jonas Gahr Støre says it will not be a defeat if the Congress votes no.

– Whatever majority decision that comes at the Congress, we live well with, Støre told the newspaper Adresseavisen.