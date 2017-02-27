10% of health authorities’ expenditure went to private care

According to new figures from Statistics Norway (SSB), the state bought private specialist services for 14 billion in 2015.

The regional health authorities are responsible for providing specialist health services to people in their own geographical area.

This responsibility includes the purchase of services from other health regions, private companies, or abroad.

According to figures from SSB, in 2015, the state paid 14 billion for private specialist services. This is about 10% of health authorities’ total expenditure.

The figures show that public health authorities’ operating expenses amounted to 138 billion in 2015. Of this, 117 billion was spent on health care in public health authorities, whereas 14.1 billion was used to buy services from private operators.

Nearly two-thirds of the purchased services are for private purchase of hospital services. The proportion of private services is greatest within the area of substance abuse.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today