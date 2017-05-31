100 million toward environmentally friendly technology

Innovation Norway, Enova, and the Research Council are launching funding of 100 million toward projects for emission-free land transport.

Cruises (sjøtrikker), the world’s first hydrogen ferry, and a battery-powered cruise ship are among projects approved by the Pilot-E Scheme, which Monica Mæland, Minister for Industry, would like to see more of.

‘We must think greener, smarter, and more innovatively. The goal is for Norwegian companies to create, and sell, more sustainable solutions,’ said Mæland in a press release from the Ministry of Industry.

Pilot-E was launched last year, and will contribute to development, and use, of new products and services in environmentally friendly energy technology.

At the launch, 70 million was announced for five projects. Now, 100 million will be distributed among new projects related to emission-free land transport.

‘Emissions made by transport must be reduced by 40% by 2030. Stricter requirements mean we need to be early with new solutions. This can create new opportunities for business,’ said Mæland.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today