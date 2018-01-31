1,048 people reported for benefit fraud in 2017

In 2017, Nav reported welfare fraud to a total of NOK 187 million. A total of 1,048 people have been reported.

Over the last five years, the proportion of discarded fraud cases with the police has been reduced. Only 2 percent of the cases dealt with in the courts end with a non-guilty verdict.

Many of the 1,048 reported can therefore await a criminal sentence.

– Security fraud is serious crime and breaks down the trust in our welfare system. We are therefore very pleased with the work of the police on our cases “says Sigrun Vågeng, Minister for Work and Welfare.

Most investigations concern unemployment benefits and jobseeking allowances (AAP). 964 people have been reported to have cheated with unemployment benefits and AAP. Both benefits should be income security only when outside the workforce for a period of time. Most are reported because they have worked and received salary that is incompatible with the benefits.

– The welfare system is a safety net for those in a difficult life situation. That’s why it’s serious when someone abuses the arrangements by failing to report that they are at work while receiving benefits from Nav, says Sigrun Vågeng.

