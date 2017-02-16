1,200 state jobs can be moved out of Oslo – unions react

Unions reacted strongly to the plan of moving several hundred governmental jobs out of Oslo. Positions to be distributed equally across the country, answering the bourgeois.

Up to 1,200 jobs and about 600 student places can be moved out of Oslo as a result of an agreement between the government parties and the Venstre Parties.

Vocal protests came from the unions even before the Local Government and Modernization Minister Jan Tore Sanner (H) had submitted the plan on Thursday afternoon.

-This is an insult to the labor organized, says Parat leader Hans-Erik Skjæggerud, who responds to the plans which are not discussed with the unions.

He suggests that politicians are most concerned with getting count at the polls.

YS Stat warns expertise escape, increased bureaucracy and lower quality services.

-Hundreds Of government employees sacrificed in coalition of parties and the Venstre party votes also added to this campaign, says Paul N. Arnesen leader YS Stat.

– Relocation plans would require huge funds. The project will not be economically sustainable, he says.

Norwegian Civil Service believes the plan has poor academic basis and lacks economic sense, writes FriFagbevegelse.

Unjustified

Government parties and the Venstre party do not share the same concerns.

I’m absolutely convinced that expertise in Norway are evenly distributed throughout the country.

I believe the coming criticism is unjustified, says the Progress Party’s parliamentary leader Harald T. Nesvik.

Sanner, Nesvik and Venstre party repsentative Andre N. Skjelstad believe it is important to spread the expertise and power.

Skjelstad believes employees will be safeguarded through good arrangements. He hopes the process will end with that as close to 1,200 jobs will be moved out. Sanner will not put any such measure.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today