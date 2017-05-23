Up to 140 may be laid off from Total in Norway

The French oil company, Total’s Norwegian department, will reduce the number of employees and consultants with between 115 and 400. The hope is to resolve this by voluntary means.

According to Sysla, the figure appears in a staffing study, which includes both Norwegian employees and people who are in Norway through Totals offices elsewhere. On April 6th, this year, more than 400 employees were encouraged to apply for final packages or senior packages.

Last year, 41 local staff had to go, in addition to a group of consultants, points out by Frank Indreland Gundersen, senior vice president for “Industri Energi”.

“We did not think it would be a new round already. It is noticeable at this point. People become uncertain about their future, he says.

According to press contact Leif Harald Halvorsen in Total Norway, the cuts result from high cost levels and reduced earnings.

“We hope we can achieve the goal by voluntary departure,” he says.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today