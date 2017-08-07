Norwegian entrepreneur has earned NOK 150 million on Wordfeud

Håkon Bertheussen, 34, left the job two weeks after launching the Wordfeud app. In five years, he has earned NOK 150 million on word puns.

From 2012 through 2016, the 34-year-old and his operating company Bertheussen IT have generated NOK 150 million and delivered operating results of NOK 118 million, writes Dagens Næringsliv.

In 2016, the company had revenues of NOK 32.2 million and operating profit of NOK 22.4 million.

– It’s not money that motivates me, so I do not think so much about it everyday, says Bertheussen to the newspaper.

3 million monthly users

In 2014, he also launched the “Race Day” game, which was downloaded over seven million times. But it is still Wordfeud who gives the big revenues, and to the newspaper he says this is where he thinks it’s the best chance of new upturns.

Wordfeud has close to three million monthly users.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today