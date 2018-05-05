164,000 new jobs in the USA in April

The US labour market is in moderately good shape and created 164,000 new jobs in April.The unemployment rate fell from 4.1 to 3.9%.

The increase in workplaces has been called ‘’decent’’, up from 135,000 in March. Viewed for all groups and occupations, unemployment is the lowest since December 2000.

Among African Americans, unemployment is 6.6%, the lowest since 1972.

Many employers report problems with finding qualified labour, but this has not yet been reflected in wages. On average, the hourly wage has increased by 2.6% in the past year.

The pace in the creation of new jobs has not yet been particularly affected by fluctuations in the global market, or the decision of President Donald Trump on the introduction of increased tariffs, and the danger of any subsequent trade war.

