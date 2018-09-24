1,7 million Swedish soda cans have been recycled in Norway so far this year

A new report shows a sharp increase in the number of Swedish soda cans that are being recycled in Norway. Infinitum believes the report confirms Statistics Norway’s cross-border statistics.

Nearly 1.7 million Swedish soda cans were recycled in Norway from January to August this year, compared in the same months last year. This corresponds to an increase of 27.6 percent.

The figures are presented in a new report from Infinitum that handles recyclable beverage packaging in Norway, writes E24.

Infinitum’s Director Kjell Olav Maldum believes the increase indicates that more Norwegians than before buy soda in Sweden.

“We have seen developments over many years, and the number of foreign and Swedish cans has clearly jumped in recent years. In particular, the increase is sharp in 2017 and 2018, says Maldum.

Infinitum is owned by Norway’s largest beverage producers and grocery chains, fighting the sugar tax and VAT exemption on e-commerce under 350 kroner.

Maldum believes the report confirms the border trade figures of Statistics Norway (SSB) which show that Norwegians have traded 4.1 percent more on day trips abroad than in the previous 12 months. Statistics Norway has nevertheless emphasized that the statistics are uncertain because it is based on limited interview surveys.

The Infinitum’s Director believes their numbers are far more accurate.

– “We count based on recorded barcodes and pick-up analyzes. Then the results will be fairly accurate,” says Maldum.

