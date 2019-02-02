1,800 fewer employees in Telenor in 2018

Last year, Telenor had 1,800 staff globally.

In Norway, 300 positions were cut. Particularly, increasing digitalization is the cause.

‘’We said that we should cut 2,000 positions, and that is exactly where we are located’’ said CEO, Sigve Brekke of Telenor, to Nettavisen news.

Telenor had previously announced that it would reduce its workforce by 6,000 full-time employees by the end of 2020, and in Norway as many as every fifth employee could disappear.

“The cuts come as a consequence of the fact that fewer call for customer service, that we have streamlined the operation of IT, and that more people are buying our products online” said Brekke, who would not quantify how many will be terminated in 2019.

The figures include the employees in the businesses in Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro, and Serbia, which were sold last year.

At the same time as Telenor cuts, Brekke emphasised that they are also hiring new people, especially in the field of security, artificial intelligence, and handling of customer data.

The quarterly figures presented by Telenor on Wednesday also show a decrease in turnover, and a decrease of 115,000 in the number of

mobile subscribers in Norway in 2018.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today