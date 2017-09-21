200 Moods of Norway employees lose their jobs

Asbjørn Nordstrand Løvvik told Aftenbladet newspaper on Wednesday that Moods of Norway’s bankruptcy has caused 200 employees to be made redundant, and that all 18 stores will be closed on Thursday.

‘Now we have to clarify how to realise how to make up the numbers’, said Nordstrand Løvik.

He said that it hasn’t been decided whether the goods are to be sold out of the stores, whether the entire inventory is to be sold or whether just what is presently on display is to be sold.

He also did not exclude another buyer taking over the clothing chain. The company’s 200 employees were informed of thew bankruptcy on Wednesday afternoon.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today