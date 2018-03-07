2021 Heralds Electric Aston Martin Luxury Car

Aston Martin has planned something special up its sleeve and it looks like it came straight out of the future.

The British car manufacturer has announced production plans of what they call the very first luxury electric car. The car boasts cashmere and silk, has no hood, the rear doors open up and out, and a center spine is built into the floor to achieve structrual strength and of course, runs on electric with zero emmissions.

The car will be offered under the Lagonda marque and has futuristic,space-age lines. It sports comfortable, rotating seats that much resemble stylish armchairs.

Frankly, It’s a beaut.

REBIRTH OF A BRAND

Andy Palmer, Aston Martin President and CEO is enthusiastic of company plans; ‘The Lagonda Vision Concept is our plan for the rebirth of a great brand. It’s a new kind of luxury car.’

Palmer didn’t reveal much more but did say the Vision Concept will offer about 650 kilometers per charge.

Geneva Motor Show

The exceptional concept car was revealed Tuesday, March 6th at the International Motor Show in Geneva. The British auto manufacturer expects full production of the car by 2021.

The original Aston Martin Lagonda series was a luxury four-door sedan built between 1974 – 1990. with a total production of 645. The name was derived from the Lagonda marque purchased by Aston Martin in 1947.In 2014, Aston Martin launched a Lagonda model named Taraf for the Middle-East market and was only offered for sale by invitation.

Aston Martin Lagonda Limited is a British manufacturer of luxury sports cars and grand tourers and is highly regarded as a British cultural icon.

