29 people lost their lives at work last year

29 people died on land based jobs in Norway in 2018, shows preliminary figures from the Norwegian Labor Inspection Authority.

That is two deaths more than in 2017 and four more than in 2016, which had a historically low level. Despite a slight increase, work-related deaths appear to stabilize. In recent years, there has been 41 deaths each year on average.

A common feature of last year’s work injury deaths, involved the use of vehicles or larger machines. Many of the accidents occurred when the workers used tractors, other agricultural and construction machines or lifting equipment.

All the fatalities in last year’s work accidents were men. Six of the fatalities were foreign workers.

Most deaths have been recorded in the industrial industry with six fatalities. Five of the fatal accidents occurred in connection with the use of vehicles or other work equipment.

The reason for accidents in the industry is typically that machines or equipment lack protection, or that the power is not disconnected during maintenance. This is one of the industries we want to invest the most resources in 2019, says Trude Vollheim, Director of Labor Inspection.

The construction and construction site industry has previously made up a significant part of the annual work injury deaths. Last year, the number of deaths in this industry was historically low with four fatalities.

Traditionally, there are two more industries that have pointed out the most work injury deaths: Transport and storage and agriculture, forestry and fishing. Five people died in work accidents in each of these industries last year.

