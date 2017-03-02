300 crew members back at work for Island Offshore

Several of the vessels belonging to Island Offshore have received contracts securing their crew jobs.

The company have assignments for four vessels more. Affected are Island Spirit, Island Crusader, Island Crown and Island Endeavour.

– With this we see that over 300 men return to work, and there are few things that pleases me more! Seeing vessels go out into the high seas – one by one – is a wonderful feeling after this kind of winter, CEO of Island Offshore Management AS, Håvard Ulstein, exclaims.

In addition, Lundin assigned another well to the gas-powered sister ship Island Contender.

It provides the vessel work well into 2017. In Angola the contract has been extended his contract with Oceaneering by two months for Ocean Intervention III, and discussions on further extension are underway.

The mobilizing of the two well intervention vessels, Island Wellserver and Island Frontier – which have been laid up for the winter since last October – starts In March. They begin their 200 days contract for Statoil in April.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today