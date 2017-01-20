300 want Islamic loan from Storebrand

In one week, Storebrand received approximately 300 inquiries from prospective clients who wanted loans based on Islamic principles.

The bank recently created a website about home financing without interest, which is in line with Islamic principles. The website was taken down the same day that the news broke. The bank explained that they had already received enough interested parties to be able to assess the product further, writes the newspaper Vårt Land.

As of when the website was taken down, about 50 people had expressed an interest. Subsequently, there have been several hundred additional inquiries via other channels.

– Storebrand is now evaluating the market potential for this type of loan and are looking at how the product might be offered.

We have also been contacted by financial advisers in the UK and Malaysia who are interested in helping us in creating this type of loan, says Communication Manager Bjørn Erik Sættem.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today