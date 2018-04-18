33,000 bank customers may make changes to the tax report

A total of 33,000 customers in the various SpareBank1 banks may make changes to the tax report following an error in the bank’s system.

“Dear Customer! Due to an error in our systems, the pre-filled tax return contains incorrect numbers for your funds in SpareBank 1. This must be corrected by April the 30th, the deadline for delivering tax returns for wage recipients and retirees,”wrote the bank in text messages to customers on Tuesday.

How big the deviation is for individual customers varies, from a few pennies and up to large sums, Altaposten newspaper wrote.

“While it may seem dramatic to get such a text, we wanted to get accurate information to customers as quickly as possible,” said Ida Håvik, Communications Manager at Sparebank1, who regrets the incident.

If someone has received this text, who needs extra guidance, they should contact the bank,” said Håvik.

