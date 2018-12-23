43 Lottery ‘’Millionaires’’ Before Christmas

In addition to the regular lottery draw, there was also a so-called super draw on Saturday.Thus, 43 winners stare Christmas straight in the face as ‘’Lotto millionaires’’.

Everybody’s going lotto potto

Two people shared the first prize pot in the regular draw and are left with NOK 9.7 million each.

The last Saturday before Christmas there was also a grand draw, a good old-fashioned draw among all the coupons delivered since the last super draw. It didn’t matter about any right numbers, 42 winners were drawn “out of the hat”. One of the winners was a cooperative in which each participant received NOK 100,000 into their account. The other 41 were single winners, each receiving NOK one million each.

The many millionaires are spread throughout almost the entire country said ‘Norsk Tipping’.

Most winners were in Møre og Romsdal this day before Christmas Eve, with 5 super winners and a “regular” Lotto winner. 14 of the country’s

counties had at least one winner, but Troms, Finnmark, Vest-Agder and Norsk Tipping’s home county of Hedmark had no winners that evening.

