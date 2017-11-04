149 leaders earn more than Erna Solberg

149 leaders in the state earn more than the prime minister, and 366 executives earn more than government ministers. Its unacceptable, says the SV party.

Fresh figures from the Ministry of Local Government and Modernization (KMD) show that 149 leaders in the state have higher wages than the Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, writes Stavanger Aftenblad.

The Prime Minister has an annual salary of 1,631,346 kroner.

The figures also show that 366 leaders in the state have higher wages than government salaries of 1,325,358 kroner. This does not include top executives in whole or partially government-owned companies, companies and businesses.

Highest paid is NAV Director Sigrun Elisabeth Vågeng who will receive an annual salary of NOK 1,850,000. Behind her is the government council Anne Nafstad Lyftingsmo at the Prime Minister’s office with NOK 1,758,192, followed by the road director of the Norwegian Public Roads Administration, Terje Moe Gustavsen, with NOK 1,739,000.

SV Chairman Audun Lysbakken believes that no government employees should have higher wages than the prime minister and demand a wage ceiling to stop the development he believes is unacceptable.

The Labor Party reports that they will now bring the matter to the Parliament. Deputy Governor Trond Giske believes a pay ceiling becomes too bureaucratic and states that the state must be competitive on payroll.

“At the same time, we should not be trail blazers,” he points out.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today