Between 50 – 70 positions will disappear when Maersk and Total merge

Total E & P Norge AS will reduce staff, between 50-70 positions when they merge with Maersk Oil Norway.

“Both the acquisition of Maersk Oil and the sale of the Martin Linge field to Statoil has consequences for the organization and staffing needs,” says Total E & P Norway’s communications manager Leif Harald Halvorsen to Aftenbladet.

The employees of Total E & P Norway were informed of the planned changes in the organization at a meeting on Tuesday.

“We will try to solve the issue by voluntary resignations. They will be offered resignation packages. What happens if we do not meet voluntary departure goals, we will then decide who to let go, when applicable,” says Halvorsen.

According to Halvorsen, the goal is to have a new, merged organization in place by mid-June.

