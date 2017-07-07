50 years since the first Norwegian oil was found

Two years after the first licensing round, the first oil on the Norwegian shelf in the North Sea was found in the summer of 1967.

Ekofisk lay still two years ahead when the first Norwegian oil was pumped up by Ocean Traveler, drilled in license 001 for Esso, writes Sysla.

The license area lay about 250 kilometers at sea, west of Stavanger. As the number suggests, part of the first licensing round was held in April 1965. The summer of 1966 began exploration drilling. Wells in the English and Dutch sectors gave reason for optimism.

ExxonMobile and ConocoPhilips

-During the drilling in 1966 it became clear that there were reservoirs in the areas we were drilling in, and that was a good sign. However, there was no trace of petroleum deposits, says Senior Geologist Dag Bergslien in ExxonMobil Norway. He has researched into the company’s history on the Norwegian continental shelf. The summer after that came the breakthrough, and the first oil discovery on the Norwegian continental shelf was a fact.

– There was no longer just a possibility that there was oil – it was now proven. It was very good news, says Bergslien.

Two years later, Philips’ exploration led to Ekofisk, the first field that came into operation on the Norwegian continental shelf, and which is still in production.

