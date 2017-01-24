50,000 announced layoffs and dismissals last year

Nav received alerts about possible layoffs and dismissals of a total of 50,000 people in 2016. That’s 400 more than in 2015.

Thus the level remained relatively stable, while there was a doubling from 2014 to 2015.

– The total number of notifications in 2016 was on a par with 2015.

We are no longer seeing the drastic upward trend as in the previous year. That there is a marked increase of businesses that alerts dismissals or layoffs, may indicate a positive trend in the labor market in 2017, said Labor and Welfare Director Sigrun Vågeng.

Nearly 17,500 of the announced layoffs and layoffs in 2016 came from industry. This has strong correlation with the decline in the oil industry.

The number of notifications from industry was still lower than in 2015. By category mining and quarrying and business activities on the other hand saw an increase. The only industry with no alerts was teaching.

Rogaland is the county with the most notifications in 2016, with 17,000. This is also where one finds the greatest increase, with 2,300 more alerts.

Only companies that are planning to terminate or lay off 10 or more employees, must disclose it.

And even if an employer alerts about possible layoffs or layoffs, it is not certain that the forecasts will result in layoffs, says Nav.

