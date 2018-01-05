50,000 new jobs in one year

Nearly 50,000 new jobs were created between the third quarter of 2016 and the third quarter last year. All counties experienced job growth, show figures from Statistics Norway (SSB).

There were in excess of 2.8 million jobs in Norway in the third quarter of 2017. This is an increase of 49,000, or 1.7%, compared to the same period the year before, showed SSB’s recent figures.

In the third quarter of last year, there were just over 2.6 million workers in Norway, an increase of 43,000 people over the previous year. There has been an increase in the number of those employed in all age groups, and in all counties, but growth was highest in Finnmark, Oslo, and Troms. It was lowest in Rogaland.

The party leaders in Høyre (H), Fremskrittsparti (Frp), and Venstre (V) announced a break in the government talks at Jeløya on Thursday, that aim to get more at work as a key priority in the future.

Higher fiscal spokesperson, Nikolai Astrup, believes the fresh SSB figures show that developments are moving in the right direction.

‘It is very pleasing that more than 50,000 new jobs have been created in the past year, more young people are getting to work, and job growth is twice as high in the private sector compared to the public sector,’ he told NTB news.

