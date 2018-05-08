52,000 new jobs created in Norway in one year

Figures from Statistics Norway show that over 52,000 new jobs were created from the first quarter of 2017 to the first quarter of this year.

In the first quarter of 2018 there were approximately 2.8 million workers in Norway.

This is a growth of 1.9% showed the figures from Statistics Norway.

There were just under 2.6 million wage earners in Norway in the first quarter of 2018.

This is an increase of 1.7%, or 40,000 people.

Sogn and Fjordane were the county with the least growth in employment, by 0.5%. It was also the only county with a decline in workers in state administration, the private sector and publicly owned enterprises.

Oslo had the largest employment growth, by 3.1%.

Among immigrants, the greatest relative growth was in both the number of wage earners and the number of jobs available. In the first quarter of 2018 there were around 390,000 wage earners among immigrants, which corresponded to just under 20,000 more than the first quarter of the year before.

This is a growth of 5.1%. The growth in employment among immigrants was 5.5%.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today